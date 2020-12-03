Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,317 cases, five deaths in slight increase

The United Arab Emirates has detected 1,317 new coronavirus cases, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Thursday.

The increase is higher than in previous days, which reported between 1,100 and 1,200 new daily cases.

The Ministry of Health also reported five people had died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, which is higher than the usual daily death toll in recent weeks.

The ministry conducted 132,380 tests over the past day in line with its expanded testing program.

A further 655 people had recovered from the virus, added the ministry.

Coronavirus in the UAE

The UAE has conducted over 17 million coronavirus tests in a country with a population of approximately 9.8 million.

In total, tests have confirmed 172,751 cases.

The country has a relatively low death rate, with just 585 deaths from the virus. The vast majority of patients - 157,035 - have recovered.

There are currently 15,131 active cases in the UAE.

Authorities have banned parties and gatherings for the country's National Day, Christmas, and New Year holidays to prevent a surge in cases over the winter.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15