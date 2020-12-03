Coronavirus: Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts, following a similar announcement by Alphabet Inc’s YouTube in October.

The move expands Facebook’s current rules against falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

Read more: Regulators in other countries will follow UK on Pfizer vaccine soon: England Official

The social media company says it takes down coronavirus misinformation that poses a risk of “imminent” harm, while labeling and reducing distribution of other false claims that fail to reach that threshold.

Facebook said in a blog post that the global policy change came in response to news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world.

Vaccine trial participant David Rach is prepared to test coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, at the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. in a still image from video taken May 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Two drug companies, Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, have asked US authorities for emergency use authorization of their vaccine candidates.

Britain approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation program in history.

Misinformation about the new coronavirus vaccines has proliferated on social media during the pandemic, including through viral anti-vaccine posts shared across multiple platforms and by different ideological groups, according to researchers.

A November report by the nonprofit First Draft found that 84 percent of interactions generated by vaccine-related conspiracy content it studied came from Facebook pages and Facebook-owned Instagram.

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (Reuters)

Facebook said it would remove debunked COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, such as that the vaccines’ safety is being tested on specific populations without their consent, and misinformation about the vaccines.

“This could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines. For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips,” the company said in a blog post. It said it would update the claims it removes based on evolving guidance from public health authorities.

Facebook did not specify when it would begin enforcing the updated policy, but acknowledged it would “not be able to start enforcing these policies overnight.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus: How Pfizer, Moderna sprinted ahead in race for COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia to announce lifting of COVID-19 travel ban details ‘later’: MOI source

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03