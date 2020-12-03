Over 1.5 million coronavirus deaths globally: AFP tally

Over 1.5 million coronavirus deaths have been recorded worldwide from nearly 65 million cases, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 1845 GMT based on official statistics.

There have been 1,500,038 fatalities from 64,774,705 cases since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China in December. The worst affected region is Latin America and the Caribbean with 452,263 deaths, followed by Europe (430,060) and the United States and Canada (286,946).

Meanwhile in France, vaccinations against COVID-19 in the country will be free, the prime minister said Thursday, and will begin in January for one million elderly in retirement homes, February for 14 million at-risk people and spring for the rest of the population.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 22:18 - GMT 19:18