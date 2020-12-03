Regulators in other countries will follow UK on Pfizer vaccine soon: England Official

England’s deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the US, were not far behind the decision of Britain’s regulators to authorize Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“I actually don’t expect other regulators, particularly the US regulator, to be very far behind with this vaccine,” Jonathan Van-Tam told BBC television.

“I think this will be solved in a matter of days in the sense that I think that the regulators are very close behind.”

US Secretary optimistic

Britain’s initial approval of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine should give Americans confidence as the drugmaker next week moves further toward seeking US approval, US Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

“For the American people this should be very reassuring: an independent regulatory authority in another country has found this vaccine to be safe and effective for use,” Azar told Fox Business Network.

“Here we’re going to let the FDA run through its process”

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20