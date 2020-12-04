CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Moscow extends remote learning for secondary school students until 2021

Teachers, parents and students have adapted to the online distance learning system launched to combat the spread of coronavirus. (Twitter)
Reuters Friday 04 December 2020
Text size A A A

Moscow’s secondary school children from classes 6-11 will continue to learn remotely until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interfax news agency cited the mayor’s office as saying on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The restriction was introduced in October and had been due to end on Dec. 6.

President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK hopes for 1 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this year

Coronavirus: Ex-US presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence

As coronavirus cases surge, Turkey announces vaccination plan for Chinese vaccine

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 12:01 - GMT 09:01

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top