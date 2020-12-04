Coronavirus: Norway will use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19

Norway will use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push to inoculate its population against COVID-19, the country’s health minister said on Friday.
In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people. Norway’s population is 5.4 million.
Non-EU Norway will get access to vaccines obtained by the European Union thanks to Sweden, an EU member that will buy more than it needs and sell them to Norway.
