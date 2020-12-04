CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Russia vaccinated over 100,000 with its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Bottles with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Reuters Friday 04 December 2020
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said more than 100,000 people had already been vaccinated against COVID-19, as Moscow presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over video link.

President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08

