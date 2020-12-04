Coronavirus: Russia vaccinated over 100,000 with its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said more than 100,000 people had already been vaccinated against COVID-19, as Moscow presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over video link.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UK hopes for 1 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this year
Coronavirus: Ex-US presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence
As coronavirus cases surge, Turkey announces vaccination plan for Chinese vaccine
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08