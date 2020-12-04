Coronavirus: Switzerland reports 4,382 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Coronavirus infections rose by 4,382 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the cabinet met to discuss its response to the pandemic amid pressure from neighboring countries to close ski resorts over the holidays.
The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighboring principality Liechtenstein increased to 344,497 and the death toll rose by 101 to 4,848, while 199 new hospitalizations kept pressure on the health care system.
