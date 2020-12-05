Coronavirus: Britain reports 15,539 new COVID-19 cases, 397 deaths

Britain reported 15,539 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 397 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test result, both falls on the previous day’s figures.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On Friday, Britain’s business minister Alok Sharma said that the government hopes that millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered by the end of the year but the total will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured.

Britain approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation program in history.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: England announces new quarantine exemptions for ‘high-value’ travelers

Regulators in other countries will follow UK on Pfizer vaccine soon: England Official

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 20:13 - GMT 17:13