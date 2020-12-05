Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 190 new cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 190 new coronavirus cases and 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

The ministry of health added that it registered 324 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom to 348,562.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (190) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (324) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (348,562) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/teoZMEm887 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 5, 2020

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,519,213 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

On Friday, the UN health chief declared that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic,” but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the stampede for vaccines.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In an address to the UN General Assembly’s first high-level session on the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped, “the path ahead remains treacherous.”

Read more: Flu cases in Saudi Arabia drop by 98 percent due to COVID-19 precautions: Minister

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 16:58 - GMT 13:58