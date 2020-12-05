Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,214 COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported on Saturday 1,214 new coronavirus cases after conducting 83,146 tests in the last 24 hours, according to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The statement added that it also registered three new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total deaths to 589.

The ministry said it reported 670 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovered cases in the county to 158,498.

Meanwhile, the UN health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic,” but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized “in the stampede for vaccines.”

In an address to the UN General Assembly’s first high-level session on the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped, “the path ahead remains treacherous.”

