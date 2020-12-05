Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 1,519,213: AFP COVID-19 tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,519,213 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 65,865,820 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 41,777,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 12,177 new deaths and 677,808 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,506 new deaths, followed by Italy with 814 and Brazil with 694.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 279,008 deaths from 14,372,570 cases. At least 5,470,389 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 175,964 deaths from 6,533,968 cases, India with 139,700 deaths from 9,608,211 cases, Mexico with 108,863 deaths from 1,156,770 cases, and Britain with 60,617 deaths from 1,690,432 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 147 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 110, Spain 99, Italy 97.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 86,601 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,694 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 456,155 deaths from 13,371,430 cases, Europe 438,055 deaths from 19,364,969 infections, and the United States and Canada 291,477 deaths from 14,772,309 cases.

Asia has reported 198,676 deaths from 12,647,887 cases, the Middle East 80,641 deaths from 3,444,281 cases, Africa 53,267 deaths from 2,234,547 cases, and Oceania 942 deaths from 30,402 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 15:28 - GMT 12:28