Coronavirus: France reports decline in COVID-19 infections and hospital deaths

French health authorities reported 11,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the 12,923 new infections detected the previous day.
The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 174, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than Saturday’s 216. The number of COVID-19 patients rose by 223 to 26,293, while the number in intensive care declined by 10 to 3,220.
Last Update: Sunday, 06 December 2020 KSA 21:50 - GMT 18:50