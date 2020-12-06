Coronavirus: UK records 17,272 new COVID-19 cases and 231 new deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 17,272 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up from 15,539 a day earlier and raising the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to over 1.723 million, official data showed.
The country also recorded 231 deaths from the disease, down from 397 a day earlier, taking the total toll measured by the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 61,245.
