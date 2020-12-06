Saudi Arabia will be one of first countries to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Spokesman

Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health spokesman said on Sunday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Read the latet updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali also said the Kingdom has made “significant” agreements with companies that are currently developing vaccines, SPA reported without mentioning any specific companies.



Saudi Arabia will implement a registration system for individuals to register for receiving the vaccine once it becomes available. Details will soon be announced, the spokesman said, adding that authorities are cautious in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and it will be approved by expert committees.

The Kingdom registered less than 200 new coronavirus cases per day on Saturday and Sunday, signaling a significant drop in new infections after having registered nearly 6,000 per day during the peak of the outbreak.



Despite a drop in the infection rate, authorities continue to urge people to adhere to preventative measures including wearing masks and social distancing in an effort to keep the numbers low.

Al-Ali also said Saudi Arabia is among the countries that have recorded an improvement and decrease in the rate of infection, adding that “we are in the finaly stages and we hope it will be a fast, safe and healthy for all.”

The health ministry has recorded 358,713 infections, 348,879 recoveries and 5,965 deaths as of December 6.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 December 2020 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42