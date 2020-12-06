Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,153 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 1,153 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 176,429, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The death toll rose by three to 592 in the UAE

Additionally, the number of recoveries rose by 634 to 159,132.

The health ministry said it had conducted 92,147 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday said the UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“GITEX will be the most important realistic global technical event in 2020 and the UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said in a Twitter post.

