Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,153 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 1,153 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 176,429, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
SHOW MORE
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) December 6, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/lRAEmNWRiM
Last Update: Sunday, 06 December 2020 KSA 14:07 - GMT 11:07