Coronavirus: US CDC reports 280,135 deaths from COVID-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 14,462,527 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 206,992 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,310 to 280,135.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 5 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

In another development, the chief adviser for US efforts on coronavirus vaccines said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden this week to discuss coronavirus vaccines as they are expected to be rolled out to the first Americans later this month.

