Coronavirus: Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 1,529,324, AFP tally shows

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,529,324 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 66,498,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 42,166,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 10,674 new deaths and 652,466 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,527 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 664 and Italy with 662.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 281,206 deaths from 14,584,706 cases. At least 5,576,026 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 176,628 deaths from 6,577,177 cases, India with 140,182 deaths from 9,644,222 cases, Mexico with 109,456 deaths from 1,168,395 cases, and Britain with 61,014 deaths from 1,705,971 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 149 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 110, Spain 99, Italy 98.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 86,619 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,706 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 457,911 deaths from 13,452,163 cases, Europe 442,191 deaths from 19,585,889 infections, and the United States and Canada 293,789 deaths from 14,991,542 cases.

Asia has reported 199,482 deaths from 12,705,883 cases, the Middle East 81,445 deaths from 3,480,566 cases, Africa 53,564 deaths from 2,252,289 cases, and Oceania 942 deaths from 30,418 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

