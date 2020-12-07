Abu Dhabi’s SEHA cuts COVID-19 PCR test cost to 85 dirhams

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced that it would cut the price of its COVID-19 PCR nose swab test to 85 dirhams ($23.15).

“We have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centers,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

SEHA has testing facilities across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

UAE health authorities have continually moved to drop the price of testing. Test prices had originally stated at over 350 dirhams earlier this year during the onset of the pandemic.

The UAE has one of the highest testing rates in the world, and reported that 92,147 COVID-19 tests had been conducted on Sunday alone.

خفضنا سعر فحص مسحة الأنف. السعر الجديد ساري المفعول فوراً في جميع مراكز صحة للفحص.



We have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centers.#SEHA #Healthcare #inAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/ExkHMFKPwQ — SEHA - شركة صحة (@SEHAHealth) December 5, 2020

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Saturday that the UAE would be the fastest country in the world to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheikh made the comments on the first day of GITEX, an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show that is one of the first major events to be taking place in person in Dubai since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“GITEX will be the most important realistic global technical event in 2020 and the UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said in a Twitter post.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,153 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will be country to recover fastest from COVID-19

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 10:56 - GMT 07:56