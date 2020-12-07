Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi launches phase-III trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Volunteer phase-III trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine have been launched in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

A total of 500 Abu Dhabi citizens and residents of different nationalities will be selected for the trials initially, after being screened for eligibility.

Healthy adults who have not been infected with COVID-19, have not participated in any other vaccination trials, and have not suffered any communicable or severe respiratory diseases for at least 14 days will be eligible to take part.

The trials for the human adenovirus-based vaccine are being facilitated through a partnership between Russia’s sovereign wealth fund: the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Abu Dhabi-based Aurugulf Health Investment. They will be conducted by the UAE’s Department of Health.

Thousands of people in the UAE have already volunteered to take part in phase-III trials for a vaccine manufactured by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm.

On September 14, the government issued emergency approval for the use of the Sinopharm vaccine for frontline workers treating coronavirus patients.

Dozens of officials have been given the Sinopharm vaccination, including the Minister of Health.

Children between the ages of 15 and 18, frontline health care workers, those with confirmed chronic health issues, those over age 60, and those working in some government institutions can receive the Sinopharm vaccine for free.

