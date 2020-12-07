Coronavirus: South Korea to expand COVID-19 testing amid ‘third wave’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered testing for the new coronavirus to be expanded by mobilizing the military and more people from the public service, as the country continued to report triple-digit daily new cases.

Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.

Read more:

South Korea closes bars and clubs in Seoul over fears of second coronavirus wave

Big churches in South Korea reopen with designated seats, size limits

South Korean firm will produce 150 mln doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine: RDIF

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 07:36 - GMT 04:36