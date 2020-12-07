CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: South Korea to expand COVID-19 testing amid ‘third wave’

South Korean soldiers in protective gear disinfecting buildings in Daegu, South Korea. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Seoul Monday 07 December 2020
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered testing for the new coronavirus to be expanded by mobilizing the military and more people from the public service, as the country continued to report triple-digit daily new cases.

Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.

