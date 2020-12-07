Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,148 COVID-19 cases, bringing active cases to highest point

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,148 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

While the daily increase was marginally lower than recent days, it means that the country now has its highest ever point of active infections — 17,272 as of Monday.

The vast majority of coronavirus patients have recovered — 159,711 out of 177,577 — including the 579 patients who recovered over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health conducts 87,635 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,148 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 579 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. #CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/YIZt7nQR05 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 7, 2020

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The latest infections were detected after authorities conducted 87,635 tests over 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

A further two people died from coronavirus-related complications, bringing the death toll to 594, reported the ministry.

The UAE has witnessed a surge of coronavirus cases since September, with the daily increase in cases consistently above 1,000.

The country has established an expansive testing system, frequently conducting over 100,000 tests a day in a country with approximately 9.8 million people.

On Monday, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced that it would cut the price of its COVID-19 PCR nose swab test to 85 dirhams ($23.15), in a move aimed at further expanding the number of tests carried out daily.

SEHA has testing facilities across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Saturday that the UAE would be the fastest country in the world to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking on the first day of the GITEX technology show, one of the first major events to be taking place in person since the pandemic forced the cancelation of events and gatherings across the world.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi’s SEHA cuts COVID-19 PCR test cost to 85 dirhams

Coronavirus: Dubai is ready to store COVID-19 vaccine, says DP World

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,311 COVID-19 cases, one death

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 14:01 - GMT 11:01