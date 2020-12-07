Coronavirus: Lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, President Trump says

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 00:01 - GMT 21:01