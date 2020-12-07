Davos 2021 summit moved to Singapore due to COVID-19 pandemic: WEF

The 2021 Davos summit will be moved from Switzerland and held in-person in Singapore instead from May 13-16, due to the pandemic, the World Economic Forum said Monday.

“The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to Covid-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting,” the WEF said in a statement.

The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) summit of business leaders and politicians was initially called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The advice from experts is that we cannot (host the event) safely in January,” WEF said in a statement this summer.

WEF, which takes over the ski resort of Davos for about a week each year, has branded itself as the world’s top venue for the business and political elite to meet and discuss the challenges of globalization.

