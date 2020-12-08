Coronavirus: Emirates Airlines expecting more than 200,000 passengers this Christmas

Emirates Airlines said it is expecting more than 200,000 passengers to pass through Dubai International Airport during the upcoming Christmas holiday travel period.

The airlines said the news comes following its latest booking figures it has seen so far for the upcoming holiday travel period running through December 20.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The airline and travel industry has been one of the worst-hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with the World Travel and Tourism Council warning earlier in March that world travel may shrink 25 percent on coronavirus in 2020 and putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk.

Early on in March, Dubai said it would help its state-run Emirates airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak as authorities enforced a full lockdown on a district famous for gold and spice markets.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines offers free COVID-19 medical, quarantine coverage

US fines Emirates airline $400,000 for using prohibited Iranian airspace

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates returns $1.4 billion in COVID-19 travel refunds

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 08 December 2020 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36