Coronavirus: Medina receives first batch of Indonesian overseas Umrah pilgrims

The first batch of the 135 Umrah pilgrims from Indonedia arrived in Medina as the Kingdom begins to welcome back foreigners after months of suspending entry to everyone outside the Kingdom as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The 135 Umrah pilgrims hail from Indonesia who, upon their arrival on Monday at their residence in Media, were placed under isolation procedures for three days to ensure their safety.

According to protocols announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, entry of visitors to the Prophet's Mosque will be heavily regulated.

The 135 Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia are expected to spend a few days before making their way to the Holy sites in Mecca to perform their pilgrimage.

The Prophet’s Mosque in Medina was opened to the public starting from May 31 as part of the government’s plan to ease coronavirus restrictions and re-open the Kingdom. The city was earlier placed under 24-hour lockdown at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Under the current third phase of eased restrictions, 20,000 pilgrims and 60,000 worshippers from inside and outside of the country will be allowed to enter the Two Holy mosques and their courtyards.

