Coronavirus: Europe passes 20 million infections

Health officials have recorded more than 20 million cases of the coronavirus across Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1315 GMT on Tuesday.

Europe is the worst affected region for the disease, which was first detected on the continent at the beginning of the year.

Almost 40 percent of the new cases detected over the last seven days worldwide were in Europe, but the rate of infection appears to be stabilizing, with a two percent drop in cases compared with the previous week.

People wearing protective masks walk near the Louvre Museum as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of coronavirus across the country, in Paris, France, on August 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Behind Europe, the US and Canada has 15.4 million cases and Latin America 13.6 million. To date, there have been 67 million cases recorded across the world since the outbreak began at the end of 2019.

