Coronavirus: Trump signs decree to ensure COVID-19 vaccines go to Americans first

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order “to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines.”
It is unclear how the order would be enforced, as vaccine makers have already inked in deals with other countries.
But it suggests the US is concerned about potential shortages as it seeks to immunize tens of millions of people in the coming months.
Pfizer cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that raised no new issues about its safety or efficacy.
