Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in Arab world, 17th globally in coronavirus research efforts

Saudi Arabia has ranked first in the Arab region and 17th globally in terms of university research on coronavirus, according to the Kingdom’s Minister of Education.

According to the minister, Saudi Arabia accounts for 1.8 percent of the global research production.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Minister said that Saudi universities published researches on coronavirus accounting for 83.4 percent of the Kingdom's production. This was achieved by national efforts that started since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The Ministry has been keen to organize a number of specialized events, with the participation of a large number of universities and Saudi research centers, researchers and academics,” the SPA quoted Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh as saying.

The Ministry has also keen on coordinating universities' efforts through specialized workshops to raise the efficiency and contribution of researches to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Al Al-Sheikh added.

