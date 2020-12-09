CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Trump lawyer Giuliani has ‘improved significantly,’ his son says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, speaks after media announced that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)
Reuters Wednesday 09 December 2020
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, has “improved significantly over the last 48 hours and continues to get better,” Giuliani’s son said on Twitter on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The former New York mayor has been spearheading Trump’s floundering effort to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits.

That work has taken Giuliani to various US states like Michigan and Arizona where he has been urging state lawmakers to stop certification of Biden’s win.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Brazil governors demand diverse vaccine supply amid access concerns

Coronavirus: Trump signs decree to ensure COVID-19 vaccines go to Americans first

Coronavirus: Controversy over UK royal railway train tour

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 23:45 - GMT 20:45

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top