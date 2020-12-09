Coronavirus: Trump lawyer Giuliani has ‘improved significantly,’ his son says

US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, has “improved significantly over the last 48 hours and continues to get better,” Giuliani’s son said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The former New York mayor has been spearheading Trump’s floundering effort to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits.
That work has taken Giuliani to various US states like Michigan and Arizona where he has been urging state lawmakers to stop certification of Biden’s win.
Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 23:45 - GMT 20:45