Coronavirus: UAE detects 1,313 cases after conducting almost 150,000 COVID-19 tests

The United Arab Emirates detected 1,313 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Twitter.

The number is a slight increase on the previous day’s 1,260 new cases but broadly in line with the daily increases since September.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

However, the Ministry of Health conducted 149,798 tests over 24 hours, higher than the previous two days.

A further 789 people recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 161,084 out of a total 180,150 detected cases.

There are now 18,468 active cases in the Kingdom.

Two more deaths bring the death toll to 598.

#UAE Health Ministry conducts 149,798 additional #COVID19 tests in last 24 hours, announces 1,313 new cases, 789 recoveries, 2 deaths#WamNews pic.twitter.com/qC9Jn2JGy2 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) December 9, 2020

UAE approves vaccine

The announcement came on the same day that the UAE announced it had approved a Chinese-made vaccine as safe to use.

The UAE officially registered the Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday after trials suggested it had an 86 percent success rate against COVID-19.

The ministry said it had reviewed Sinopharm’s interim analysis of the trials, which showed that the vaccine had 86 percent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. The results also showed it had a 99 percent “seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody” and was 100 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease.

The analysis also showed no serious safety concerns.

“The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” said the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE approves Sinopharm vaccine for use after trials show 86 pct efficacy

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi to resume all normal activity within two weeks

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi launches phase-III trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30