Coronavirus: Ukraine will introduce tight COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in January

Ukraine will introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January, hoping to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
The measures, which include the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centers and a ban on mass gatherings, will be in force from Jan. 8 to 24, Shiygal told the televised government meeting.
The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.
Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36