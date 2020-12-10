Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 141 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total to 359,415, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases announced on Thursday, 47 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 38 in Mecca and 17 in Medina.



Meanwhile, the health ministry also reported new recoveries after 248 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total to 349,872.



An additional 10 fatalities were also reported, raising the death toll to 6,012.

Earlier, the Kingdom's Food and Drug Authority announced that it has approved registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Health authorities will start import procedures, and the authority will analyze samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it to ensure its quality.

