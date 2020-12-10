CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Turkey’s COVID-19 deaths at record high

A nurse and a doctor take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Istanbul Thursday 10 December 2020
Turkey’s daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 220 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 15,751, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

There were 30,424 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but has reported all cases since Nov. 25.

Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has signed a contract to buy 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and expects to begin vaccinations this month, prioritizing health workers.

People work at a facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, that is developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. (Reuters)

With more than 33,000 cases, Turkey currently has the fourth highest daily rate globally.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to combat the sharp rise in deaths and infections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said citizens should be patient until the vaccines arrive.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47

