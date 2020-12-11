Coronavirus: US FDA advisers vote to endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The FDA is widely expected to authorize the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, for emergency use in the United States within days. Distribution and inoculations are expected to begin almost immediately thereafter.



The committee voted 17-4 that the known benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of taking the shot for individuals 16 and older, with 1 member of the panel abstaining.



“This is a historic moment,” Eric Dickson, chief executive of UMass Memorial Health Care, who was not on the advisory panel, said after the vote. He called the vaccine “the best solution to get us out of our current situation and help us save lives.”



Pfizer had asked that the two-dose vaccine be approved for use in people aged 16 to 85. Several advisory panel members discussed whether 16 and 17-year-olds should be included in the recommendation because the risk to these individuals is low, and the evidence in the trial was scant.



In the end, they voted on the question as put them by the FDA, which included 16 to 17-year-olds.



“The final decision about whether to authorize the vaccine for emergency use will be made by FDA’s career officials,” the agency said in a statement.



The panel also discussed concerns raised by two reports of serious allergic reactions among vaccine recipients in Britain, and what to advise pregnant women, who were excluded in the study. Women of childbearing age comprise a large proportion of healthcare workers, who will be among those first in line to get the vaccine.



The FDA said during the panel meeting that there was not enough data to support or contradict use of the vaccine in pregnant women. The agency recommends that they make the decision on their own with advice from their doctors.



Dr. Gregory Poland, a virologist from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, who has previously served two terms on the FDA advisory panel, said he was surprised advisers did not voice more cautions about pregnant women, adding that the vote was otherwise as expected.

Read more:

UK COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine allergic reactions explained

50 mln vaccines could be ready in 2020, immunity up to one year

Everything you need to know about Sinopharm's vaccine after UAE approval

Last Update: Friday, 11 December 2020 KSA 08:52 - GMT 05:52