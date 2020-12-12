Coronavirus: 5,000 people a day to receive free Sinopharm vaccine in Abu Dhabi

VPS Healthcare, of the biggest healthcare providers in the UAE, has announced it will give 5,000 residents and nationals the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine every day across the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

The announcement comes shortly after the United Arab Emirates approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s state-owned Sinopharm, after regulators said it showed 86 percent efficacy in trials.

Just days after the vaccine was given approval, VPS Healthcare is facilitating a mass vaccination drive through its 18 facilities in Abu Dhabi, Musafah, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

“All 18 of VPS’ hospitals and clinics will be ready to welcome residents wishing to take the vaccine, said Dr Nabil Debouni, group medical director VPS Healthcare, in a statement. “We have and continue to development a robust infrastructure that will deliver 5,000 vaccinations per day and we will continue to invest and develop that capacity.”

VPS has set up a helpline number (8005546) to book an appointment for vaccination which was activated this weekend. People can also book their appointment through WhatsApp at 0565380055, and through the website www.covidvaccineuae.com.

Residents or nationals will be asked to provide their name, gender, age, nationality, employer name, email, phone number, passport or Emirates ID and their preferred location.

The group has already received more than 300 calls and slots have been allotted for Saturday, the first day of vaccination in its hospitals.

The hospital group aims to vaccinate up to 5,000 people daily.

The vaccination process takes 15 minutes per person and the person taking the jab will have to be in observation for 30 minutes following the jab.

All VPS hospitals and medical centers will set up a dedicated space for vaccination.

Burjeel, Medeor, Lifecare and LLH hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Musaffah are setting up special vaccination areas outside hospitals. In other hospitals and medical centers, the designated area will be set up inside the facility.

Who can get the vaccine in Abu Dhabi?

The vaccine being distributed by VPS is intended for anyone 18 years and older. Children aged 15 to 17 will have to undergo a thorough medical evaluation by a physician to be able to recieve it. The vaccine is not for those under the age of 15.

People with medical conditions may also be prevented from taking the vaccine. This includes anyone who has a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccination, a recent history of convulsion, epilepsy, encephalopathy or mental illness, or a history of blood clotting. Women who present a positive urine pregnancy test result on the day of vaccination will also be excluded.

Those who have had coronavirus in the last month or another vaccine in the past 14 days will also be excluded from the program.

The list of the facilities where public can avail vaccination are listed below:

Abu Dhabi

Burjeel Hospital, Al Najdah Street - Abu Dhabi

Burjeel Medical City, 28th St - Mohamed Bin Zayed City

Medeor 24x7 Hospital, Al Falah St - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi

LLH Hospital, Muroor Road Zone 1E3-02 - Abu Dhabi

Burjeel Medical Center, Makani Mall, Al Shamkha

Burjeel Medical Center, Deerfields Mall, Shahama

Burjeel Medical Center, Precinct B-01 Al Zeina

Burjeel Medical Center, Yas Mall

Burjeel Medical Center MHPC

Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

Burjeel Oasis Medical Center, Beda Zayed

Tajmeel Kids Park, Shahama. 12 Street, Emirates Park Zoo and Resorts, Shahama.

Musaffah

Lifecare Hospital, M-24, Musaffah, Near Village Mall

LLH Hospital, M 7, Al Mussafah

Occumed Clinic, Musaffah Industrial, Musaffah

Al Ain

Medeor International Hospital, ‘AsharijBida Bin Ammar

Burjeel Royal Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed - Road

Burjeel Medical Centre Barari Mall, Al Ain

