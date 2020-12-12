Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi border to open by Christmas Eve - statement

Residents will be able to pass through Abu Dhabi‘s border without the need for a negative COVID-19 test by December 24, according to a government statement

Unlike Dubai, anyone who wants to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi at present must provide a negative COVID-19 test result at the border that has been taken within the previous 48 hours. Those staying in Abu Dhabi for four or more days must then take a COVID-19 PCR test, followed by a third test on the eighth day in the emirate.

According to a statement from the Department of Culture and Tourism this will no longer be in force by Christmas Eve.

It follows the news that Abu Dhabi will resume all economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities within two weeks, announced the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Wednesday.

The emirate had achieved its goal of lowering the daily rate of cases, the media office said in a tweet, citing the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic.

It means that tourism, entertainment, cultural and economic businesses that were closed or limited due to coronavirus regulations can plan to reopen by Wednesday, December 23, before Christmas.

It comes UAE announced it had approved a Chinese-made vaccine as safe to use.

The UAE officially registered the Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday after trials suggested it had an 86 percent success rate against COVID-19.

Developing.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 21:02 - GMT 18:02