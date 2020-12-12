Coronavirus: China advises cabin crew to wear diapers to avoid toilets on flights

China has advised flight attendants to wear disposable diapers to avoid using restrooms on flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports, citing documents from the republic’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC).

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Aviation has been one of the worst hit sectors by coronavirus, with many employees losing their jobs as airliners struggled to cope with the suspension of flights during the height of the outbreak and the subsequent drop in demand for travel.



While China resumed most of its flights in August, this latest advice suggests far-from-ideal conditions for the cabin crew on board.



“The recommendation to use diapers and avoid in-flight bathrooms altogether applies on flights to and from countries with infection rates exceeding 500 cases per million people,” the Washington Post reported.



It was also reportedly recommended that flight crew on “lower-risk” flights have access to a designated private bathroom, which should be sanitized before and after each use.



The CAAC released the document that entails guidelines on preventing the spread of the virus on planes, with the diaper recommendation listed under the “personal protective equipment” section.



“Personal protective equipment for cabin crew: surgical masks, double-layer disposable gloves, goggles, disposable nonwoven hat, disposable gown, disposable shoe covers. Flight attendants are advised to wear diapers,” the CAAC advised, according to the Washington Post.



Despite plane cabins ranking as “lower-risk” environments, doctors have reportedly “signaled that lavatories on long-haul flights are at a substantial risk of being contaminated with the coronavirus.”

Read more:

Germany could face tighter COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Where to get the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE

Genetic variants linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 12:05 - GMT 09:05