The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for pilots and air traffic controllers.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Pilots must not conduct flights for 48 hours after receiving each dose, a statement by the FAA said.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data, companies say

US to start administering Pfizer-BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours: Trump

Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine allergic reactions explained

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50