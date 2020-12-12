Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 166 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 359,749, the health ministry announced on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 60 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 34 in Mecca and 23 in Medina, according to the ministry.

An additional 239 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 350,347.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 6,036 after 13 people died due to COVID-19 complications.

On Thursday, the Kingdom's Food and Drug Authority announced that it has approved registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Health authorities will start import procedures, and the authority will analyze samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it to ensure its quality.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43