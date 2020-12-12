Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,154 new COVID-19 cases after 156,513 tests

The United Arab Emirates reports 1,154 new COVID-19 cases after conducting 156,513 tests over the past 24 hours, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday.

The newly detected cases took the total number of infections in the country to 183,755.



Meanwhile, an additional 613 individuals recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 163,048, according to WAM.



The death toll reached 609 after two individuals died due to COVID-19 complications.

Authorities on Friday released a list of all the locations where residents and nationals can receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents across the UAE will now be able to volunteer to be vaccinated, after Abu Dhabi’s voluntary vaccination campaign was extended to include Dubai and the UAE’s five other emirates this week.

The vaccine, which was developed by China’s state-owned Sinopharm, was approved after it showed 86 percent efficacy in trials, according to regulators.

