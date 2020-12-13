CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A bank security guard helps an elderly client put protective gloves on before he enters the bank, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Shaab, Kuwait March 15,2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Sunday 13 December 2020
Kuwait’s Ministry of Health on Sunday authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the state news agency KUNA reported, citing a ministry official.

“A joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department for the evaluation and registration of vaccines has approved emergency use of the vaccine,” KUNA cited Dr. Abdullah al-Bader, Assistant Undersecretary for Pharmaceutical and Food Supervision, as saying.

He said the committee’s decision followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine.

According to KUNA, the committee also reviewed results of clinical trials.

Al-Bader added that Kuwait’s Ministry of Health would closely follow the safety of the vaccine following its use to ensure the public’s wellbeing.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 December 2020 KSA 13:53 - GMT 10:53

