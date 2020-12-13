Coronavirus: Pakistan raises COVID-19 vaccine budget to $250 million

Pakistan has increased its funds allocation for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines amid a surge in the coronavirus.

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, parliamentary secretary for National Health Services, says the budget for the vaccines has been enhanced to $250 million. Earlier, the government had set aside $150 million.

Pakistan recorded 3,369 new cases of the virus and 72 new deaths on Saturday.

A surge in the virus comes amid massive disregard by people for precautionary measures despite constant warnings by the authorities.

