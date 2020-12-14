Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 125 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Monday detected 125 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 360,013, according to the Ministry of Health,

The number of recoveries rose by 243 to 350,792. The death toll also rose by 11 to 6,059.

The capital, Riyadh, had 46 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while Mecca reported 31 cases, and Medina had 14.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (125) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (11) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (243) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (350,792) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/YeI17e4jn2 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 14, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health official spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abdulaali on Sunday said that coronavirus vaccines are safe, protect society, and should be taken by everyone, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has carried out strict and precise procedures to ensure the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines, explained al-Abdulaali, who highlighted the importance of vaccination to protect against COVID-19.

“Our recommendation to all is to be sure to get the vaccine,” he said.

