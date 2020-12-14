Coronavirus: Six premier league footballers test positive for COVID-19

The Premier League said on Monday that six people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 7 December and Sunday 13 December, 1,549 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were six new positive tests,” the league said in a statement.

A total of 106 people have tested positive for the virus in 15 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.8 million COVID-19 infections and over 64,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Face masks and no hugging for returning Premier League fans

Coronavirus: Eight positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

UK minister frowns Premier League reform plan as ‘power grab’ by top clubs

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 22:14 - GMT 19:14