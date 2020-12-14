Coronavirus: Turkey to impose 5-day lockdown as COVID-19 deaths hit new record

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey will impose a five-day full lockdown beginning on December 31 to maintain gains against the pandemic, as official data showed new daily coronavirus deaths hit a record 229.
Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the stay-home order would begin at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and run through January 4. Separately government data showed new daily COVID-19 cases stood at 29,617 in the last 24 hours.
