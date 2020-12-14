Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,092 cases, bringing active infections above 21,000

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases on Monday in a slight decrease on recent days.
One other person died from the virus, raising the death toll to 618.
The new cases were detected after authorities carried out 98,562 cases, which is lower than recent days.
They bring the total number in the country to 186,041.
However, the vast majority have recovered, with a further 670 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 164,349.
This leaves 21,074 cases that are currently active, the highest amount since records began.
Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 13:57 - GMT 10:57