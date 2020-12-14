Coronavirus vaccine is safe, should be taken by all: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry

Coronavirus vaccines are safe, protect society, and should be taken by everyone, said Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health official spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abdulaali on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has carried out strict and precise procedures to ensure the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines, explained al-Abdulaali, who highlighted the importance of vaccination to protect against COVID-19.

“Our recommendation to all is to be sure to get the vaccine,” he said.

“We understand that some people will have concerns and questions about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, but at the same time we remind everyone that official authorities prioritize everyone’s health.”

“The [Food and Drug] authority has very strict and meticulous procedures to ensure the strength of studies and all aspects related to the safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccines before they are carried out,” he said.

The spokesman said there will be phases in administering the coronavirus vaccine.

He added that there will be two doses of the vaccine, adding that the second dose would be taken almost 20 days after the first dose.

“Like any vaccine or drug, there are indications and warnings of use, and we assure you that the health authorities will have all the information necessary to administer this vaccine in terms of the recommended and excluded categories, and this does not constitute a concern,” al-Abdulaali concluded.

Al-Abdulaali did not name which coronavirus vaccine he was talking about specifically.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority announced that it has approved registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the Kingdom, according to SPA.

