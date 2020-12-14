Coronavirus: Israel’s PM Netanyahu in isolation after being exposed to virus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he has gone into isolation after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

It says Netanyahu himself was tested on Sunday and Monday, and that both tests came back negative. He will remain in isolation until Friday.

Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials have periodically gone into isolation after possible exposure to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Israel has signed agreements to purchase millions of doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and plans to begin administering them later this month.

Israel has more than 17,500 active cases and has reported 3,003 deaths.

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55