Coronavirus: Germany hopes to start COVID-19 vaccination before year-end

Germany’s health minister said on Tuesday he hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will get European Union approval before Christmas and that first inoculations can start before the end of the year.
Jens Spahn also confirmed the goal of a joint European Union approval.
“We want a regular approval, not an emergency approval,” he said at a press conference.
Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 14:03 - GMT 11:03